Lawyers for the Minority in Parliament filed an affidavit at the registry of the High Court in Accra on September 1, 2023, opposing the police application to stop them from picketing in front of the Bank of Ghana.

The Minority had planned to march through some principal streets and the frontage of the Bank of Ghana to demand the resignation of the Governor of the central bank and his deputies, accusing them of mismanaging the apex bank.

After a meeting with the police, they were told to change some of their routes, a suggestion the Minority rejected.

The police then filed an application to stop the protest. The Minority has filed a counter-affidavit in response.

The application is due to be heard on Monday, September 4, 2023, while the protest is scheduled for September 5.

“Lawyers for the Minority in Parliament yesterday filed with the registry of the High Court in Accra, an affidavit in opposition to the ill-advised and unfortunate application by the Accra Regional Police for an Order to prohibit our upcoming #OccupyBoGProtest march slated for Tuesday, 5th September 2023. The application is due to be heard on Monday, 4th September 2023.”

“The Minority in collaboration with Arise Ghana, other Civil Society Organisations and well-meaning Ghanaians are resolved to embark on this historic protest march to demand the immediate resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two Deputies, for superintending a colossal loss of GHS66.8 billion in 2022 alone, which has occasioned a Negative Equity of GHS55.1 billion, as well as other acts of financial malfeasance that have completely destroyed the Central Bank,” the Minority said in a statement.

The Minority group and other progressive forces maintained that they remained focused and would not relent until the Governor and his deputies resigned.

