The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, has advised motorists from Wa and its surroundings travelling to the South, to turn off at Sawla and use the Sawla Fufulso Road to connect the N10 (Techiman -Kintampo Road).

The Ministry, in a statement, assured the public that its engineers and technical team are working diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable to restore normal traffic flow.

Passengers travelling along the Bamboi-Wa highway were stranded after the Bole-Sawla section of the road was washed off by heavy rains on Sunday. The road is the only link between the south of the country and the Upper West region.

The Ministry revealed that its preliminary investigations suggest that the washout was caused by a broken dam on the side of the road.

“Motorists travelling to and from Wa and its surroundings travelling to the South are advised to turn off at Sawla and use the Sawla Fufulso Road to connect the N10 (Techiman -Kintampo Road).

“Motorists going to Wa from the South, should use the Techiman- Kintampo Road and turn off at Fufulso junction and use the Fufulso -Sawla Road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond. Motorists from Wenchi to Wa are to use the new Longoro to Kintampo Road on the N10.”

