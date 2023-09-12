The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, has pledged to prioritize the construction of the La General Hospital if elected in the 2024 elections.

The hospital was demolished in 2020 for the construction of a new one, but the project seems to have been abandoned.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his acclamation ceremony, Nyanyofio said the construction of the hospital is a priority for him and the NPP.

“The La General Hospital was supposed to give us some good health because the NDC had been in government and had seen the dilapidated situation in which people were accessing medical services and the president in his wisdom decided to come and cut sod for the commencement for a reconstruction project and whatever the reasons are, it is now or never,” he said.

Nyanyofio said he will work with the government to ensure that the project is completed as soon as possible.

He also promised to provide better healthcare services to the people of La Dadekotopon.

The hospital was a major healthcare facility in the area, and its closure has caused a lot of inconvenience to people.