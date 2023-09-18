Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has officially retired from the Ghana Police Service after reaching the compulsory retirement age of 60.

COP Mensah served in the police for over 30 years, holding various positions, including Director General of Operations.

He became a household name in Ghana in recent weeks following the leak of a voice recording in which he is allegedly heard discussing the work of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and the need to remove him from office for mismanaging the Police Service.

The leaked audio recording is now the subject of an investigation by a parliamentary ad hoc committee. COP Mensah and other police officers have already appeared before the committee to give their testimonies.

Under the Police Service Regulation, 2012, Constitution Instrument (CI 76), COP Mensah is entitled to a number of retirement benefits, including gratuities and pensions.

He is also entitled to enjoy the benefits of the service as approved by the Police Council.