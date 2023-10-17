In a surprising turn of events, COP (rtd) Alex Mensah, has described the leaked tape scandal that exposed a plot to oust the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare as a blessing in disguise.

The scandal involved audio recordings of private conversations between COP Mensah, Superintendent George Asare and former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu that were made public, causing considerable embarrassment to the individuals.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, COP Alex Mensah, who was at the centre of the controversy, said he was initially shocked when the tapes were made public but the tape has brought him more opportunities that he didn’t envisage.

“You see, God has His own way of blessing people. Had it not been for this tape, maybe we wouldn’t have been here. My name and my picture wouldn’t have been where it is circulating now. Now, if you go to my constituency, everybody knows me. Everybody is looking for me.”

“My friends who have not heard from me for years are calling me from the U.S., U.K., and Germany everywhere. God has His own way of bringing up somebody. Sometimes you will not understand, but at the end of the day, you will understand and say, I thought this was a problem, but that was the way the Lord is using to bring you up.”

He went on to express his gratitude for the unwavering support he received from both colleagues and friends during the ordeal.

COP Alex Mensah emphasised that he had learned valuable lessons from the leaked tape scandal and was determined to move forward with a renewed sense of purpose and responsibility.

Asked directly if the leaked tape has been a blessing, the parliamentary hopeful for Bekwai responded, “It has in so many ways. At least now, it has made the public aware that something is not going on well in the Ghana Police Service.”