The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has said that the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) will operate concurrently with the existing distribution model until it is fully phased out.

The CRM involves refilling LPG cylinders at large refilling plants and subsequently supplying them to consumers at specialized retail outlets known as exchange points.

On the first day of implementation, a visit by Citi News to some LPG stations revealed that the implementation had not yet commenced.

The NPA explained that the refilling plants are at various stages of completion, causing a delay in the rollout.

Speaking to Citi News, Obed Kraine Boachie, the Head of Gas in Charge of Commercial Regulation at the NPA, indicated that consumers can still visit their LPG filling stations to refill their cylinders until exchange points are established in their communities.

“We are running the whole model side by side with the CRM. This means that you can still go to the refilling station where you have been filling your cylinders all this while and refill your cylinder to whatever quantity you want and take it home. Until you see an exchange point in your local area or vicinity and decide to go there and begin the cylinder exchange. From that point on, any time you are short of gas, you can go to that station and exchange your empty cylinder for a filled one,” he stated.