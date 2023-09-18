Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of deliberately creating challenges with the limited voter registration exercise at its district offices.

Agbodza alleges that the EC is conniving with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to pave the way for the introduction of a Constitutional Instrument (CI) in Parliament to enable the use of the Ghana Card as the sole registration document in the 2024 general elections.

The EC has faced widespread criticism from political parties, civil society organizations, and the general public for its insistence on conducting the limited voter registration exercise exclusively in its district offices.

Speaking to Citi News, Agbodza indicated that the EC’s decision aligns with its agenda to establish the Ghana Card as the sole requirement for participating in the general elections.

“We cannot wish the democracy we have to work for all of us but everybody in this country knows the reason the EC is doing this is to create a situation where it is difficult for ordinary people to register so they can come back and say they are using the Ghana Card as the only source document for registration and it is quite clear the Electoral Commissioner who is supposed to be a fair player is in cahoot with the New Patriotic Party,” Agbodza said.

“You will notice that the NPP is not even bothered about the exercise that much simply because they know they have a plan…so don’t be surprised that they will come back to Parliament pretending that they are bringing a CI to make the Ghana Card the only source document when they know it is difficult to get the Ghana Card.”