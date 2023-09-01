The Ghana Integrity Initiative (Gll) has appointed Mrs Mary Awelena Addah, the initiative’s Programmes Manager as its new Executive Director.

This was made known in a release signed and issued by the Board Chair of GII, Dr Emmanuel K. Ansah.

“The Governing Board of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (Gll) wishes to announce to the general public that, effective 4 September 2023, Mrs Mary Awelana Addah is the new Executive Director of the anti-graft organization. She takes over from Mrs. Linda Ofori Kwafo.”

“Mrs. Addah is no stranger to the fight against corruption. Her frequent media engagements on anti- corruption and governance issues and the dexterity with which she handles the subject make her suitable for this responsibility,” he stated.

Dr Ansah said Mrs Addah joined Gll in November 2009 as a Senior Programmes and Research Officer and became Gll’s Programmes Manager in May 2014.

“Prior to joining Gll, Mrs. Addah worked in various state and non-state organisations including the Ghana Trade and Livelihoods Coalition (GTLC), the Centre for Community and Social Development (CENCOSAD), and the Ghana Education Service,” he added.

Dr Ansah used the opportunity to on behalf of the governing Board, Management, and Staff of Gill thanked Mrs Ofori-Kwafo for her leadership and welcomed the new Executive Director with great expectations that the fight against corruption will witness astronomic progress during her time in office.