COP George Mensah, one of the top police officers at the centre of the alleged plot to kick out the current Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare says the IGP orchestrated the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

COP Mensah made the claim when he appeared before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee probing the issue on Friday, September 1, 2023.

He said he believes the audio currently before the parliamentary is heavily doctored.

When the committee members demanded the whereabouts of the supposed original copy of the audio, COP Mensah said they should get it from Dr. Dampare since he has the original copy.

“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP. He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it and so the tape, from my intel is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it.”