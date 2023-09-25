The Kwahu Traditional Council has bemoaned the deplorable state of roads linking to the majority of tourist sites in the Kwahu Enclave.

The traditional council says these tourist sites, which have gained international recognition due to their uniqueness, contribute enormously to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s agenda.

Therefore, they say there is an urgent need for the government to leverage this by constructing roads linking to the various sites to make them easily accessible to all.

The Akyeamehene of Kwahu Atibie, Nana Danquah Bamfo III, addressing a gathering on behalf of the Kwahu Traditional Authority during the official launch of the “2023 Fun and Fly Yenko Kwahu Corporate Paragliding” event, revealed how the deplorable roads are affecting the patronage of tourism on the Kwahu enclave.

“Our major concern has to do with the road linking to the paragliding site. The road is in a bad state. We are pleading with the management of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to try their best to liaise with appropriate authorities to get it fixed because it does not befit an international attraction site like this,” he said.

He added, “Again, the landing site at Nkawkaw sports stadium is also a major concern. As the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkawkaw, Mr Osusu Addo, is here, I would want him to listen carefully because rehabilitation works at the stadium are far behind. If the road linking the take-off site at Odweanoma is fixed and the landing site at Nkawkaw is equally put into a good shape, it will be appealing and will end up attracting more tourists to Kwahu.”

The Deputy CEO in charge of Services at the GTA, Mr. Ben Anane Nsiah, on his part, while highlighting the essence of the Cooperate Fun and Fly Paragliding Festival, assured that the GTA is working with the Ministry of Roads to ensure all roads leading to tourist sites in Ghana are in good shape.

Reacting to the plea of the traditional authority, he pledged to channel the grievances of the people of Kwahu concerning roads leading to their tourist site, particularly the Odweanoma Paragliding site, to the appropriate quarters for redress.