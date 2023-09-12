The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare Akuffo, has disclosed that the wild allegations made by some senior Police officers have caused severe pain to his personality and his family.

COP George Mensah, one of the top police officers at the centre of the alleged plot to kick out the current Inspector General of Police, stated that the IGP orchestrated the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

COP Mensah made the claim when he appeared before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee probing the issue on Friday, September 1, 2023. He said he believed the audio currently before the parliamentary committee is heavily doctored.

Addressing the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape to oust him from office, an emotional IGP revealed that the allegations which lack evidence, negatively affected the reputation of his family, and the entire police service.

“Instead of them to focus on the matter, they came out with wild allegations, that touched my person, the police leadership that I lead, and the entirety of the police service. Until today I’m now being told that they have some evidence. Without a shred of evidence, at the time that they were making the allegations, not a shred of evidence.

“Those wild allegations without a shred of evidence have brought a lot of pain to me, my family across the country and especially my wife and children. The pain also to my team, my command, and thousands of police personnel. I, an innocent person focusing on my job and working with my team to keep the country safe, have to be called here to answer unsubstantiated claims. This is just not fair, are we killing patriotism that anybody can just wake up and make allegations?” the IGP bemoaned.

He emphasised the respect he had for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the police service, hence his decision to appear before the committee to answer the allegations levelled against him.

“I’m here I have no choice, I’m doing this because of the respect I have for myself, my family especially my wife and children, and for the respect, I have for institutions of state, and more importantly the respect I have for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the respect I have for Ghanaians. I’m here to answer all your questions, on wild allegations by my brothers,” Dampare asserted.

Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), revealed that he recorded the controversial leaked tape which captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to protect his party.