Organised Labour has asked its members to use the right channels when planning demonstrations by seeking police approval.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, said going through the right processes would give them the mandate to go ahead and protest.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ansah said “We are a law-abiding organisation. We normally write to the police the number of days that is required which is five days to the police. The police also have the duty to respond. If they are satisfied with all the arrangements, the routes, the destination, the starting points and the time of closing, I think that they give us the go-ahead.”

“I don’t think the police would dream of stopping us from having our demonstration or strike after we have informed them in accordance with the law,” he stated.

The Minority in Parliament is set to protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies on October 3, 2023.

The Minority in Parliament had accused the BoG of mismanaging the economy and called for the resignation of the governor.