Vodafone Ghana has once again demonstrated its unwavering dedication to bolstering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

This commitment took centre stage at the recent Vodafone Ghana Business Runway 2023 event, where industry experts gathered to provide invaluable insights for SMEs looking to enhance their operations and achieve sustainable growth.

The event featured influential figures who generously shared their expertise on strategies to transform SMEs into thriving enterprises.



Board Chair of Access Bank Ghana, Ama Bawuah provided invaluable perspectives on the journey to business success, drawing from her extensive experience in the financial sector.

The Managing Partner at Ali-Nakyea and Associates: Dr. Ali Nakyea also shed light on critical aspects of business management and compliance.

Charlotte Amanquah, the Regional Head of Commercial Banking, Anglophone West Africa at Ecobank shared her expertise on financial strategies and support systems available to SMEs, crucial for their financial health and growth.

Andrew Ackah, the CEO of Dentsu Ghana brought a fresh perspective to the event, focusing on innovation and creativity in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Delivering the keynote speech at the event, Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, underscored the significance of equipping SMEs with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive.

The Vodafone Business Runway 2023 came off today, September 29, 2023, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Good to Great with Vodafone: Innovate, Comply and Expand.”

Beyond the Business Runway, Vodafone Ghana has consistently shown its commitment to the SME sector. As part of the SME Month, the company has rolled out a comprehensive suite of initiatives, including the introduction of 4G+ connectivity, device financing schemes, and the innovative One Business offering, designed to provide companies with a holistic communication solution.