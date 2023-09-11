The Nyive sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have seized a total of 64,000 pieces of packs suspected to be marijuana in Atikpui, a border community within the Ho municipality of the Volta Region.

The seized items were found on Thursday, September 7, abandoned at a location in the Atikpui community, packed in sacks ready for transportation.

The GIS said this is the largest marijuana haul ever made at the Atikpui Border. The contraband is believed to have been imported from neighbouring Togo.

The seized marijuana will be handed over to the Narcotic Control Board for further investigation and possible prosecution.