Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a “fine gentleman” and praised his demeanour, saying he deserves all the accolades attributed to him.

The high praise came when the Sunyani Traditional Council received Dr. Bawumia during events marking the official One Week for the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Nana Sarbeng II noted that although the Council had not officially informed the Government of the demise and funeral arrangements for the late Omanhene, Dr. Bawumia—who was in the Bono Region as part of his nationwide engagement with NPP delegates ahead of the party’s upcoming Presidential Primaries—had made a point to call on the chiefs and commiserate with them.

“Since I have known Dr Bawumia, I have never seen him insult or attack anyone. I have never seen him even angry. He is a fine, fine gentleman, and I strongly hope that his prayers and wishes will be granted,” he added.

The Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, and other members of the Sunyani Traditional Council also commended the government for the ongoing developments in the area and urged Dr. Bawumia to remain focused and help to deliver on the promises made to Ghanaians.

During this visit to the Bono Region, Vice President Bawumia was accompanied by the MP for Sunyani West and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah; Minister for Health and MP for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyemang Manu; Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu Banahene, and other party and government officials.

The late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, who assumed the throne on March 17, 1980, was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, and passed away at the age of 76 in July 2022.