The Western Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on a public sensitization campaign in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Agona-Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipality as part of its customer service appreciation week.

The move is aimed at addressing feedback on the over 2,000 newly installed Smart Prepaid meters in the area.

Speaking to Citi News during the Western Regional ECG float to mark this year’s customer service appreciation week, Ing. Yaw Sarfo, the Regional Engineer of ECG, said that the company has installed over 2,000 out of the 40,000 meters received since July. He committed to addressing all feedback received on the meter usage and the ECG App.

“This is customer service week internationally, and we are going on this float to appreciate our customers and, more importantly, to educate them about the new App we have brought. We have also brought several Smart meters that we are installing for the electricity consumers. At the moment, we have installed over 2,000 in Takoradi alone, and we are using the float to educate them on how to use the meters. We do get feedback, and that is another reason we are going on this float. As we move along the streets, we are engaging the customers, and those that can be addressed instantly, we do it. Generally, the feedback has been good on both the meters and the ECG App,” he said.

Ing. Sarfo further asked the public to be patient, as ECG is committed to deploying all the remaining meters to customers who need them to enjoy its services.