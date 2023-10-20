The Paediatric Society of Ghana has expressed deep concern over the recent flooding in communities along the lower Volta River basin, a direct consequence of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The impact of the Akosombo Dam Spillage has led to devastating flooding in about 11 communities in the lower part of the Volta region, with distressing videos and images depicting the widespread loss of property, income, disruptions in children’s education, and limited access to healthcare services.

In a statement signed by its president, Dr. Hilda Mantea Boye, the Paediatric Society of Ghana stressed the looming threat of children missing their vital immunizations, potentially leading to an upsurge in diarrheal diseases, pneumonia, and malaria, all of which can have severe consequences, including child mortality.

“The Paediatric Society of Ghana notes with concern the flooding that has occurred in the communities along the lower Volta River basin as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam. There have been disturbing videos and images of the devastating effects these floods have caused with its resultant loss of properties, income, disruption of schooling for children and access to healthcare services.”

“There is also a risk of this causing children to miss their immunization and a potential for an increase in diarrheal diseases, pneumonia and malaria. These are all serious illnesses which lead to mortality in children.” the statement added.

The Paediatric Society of Ghana extended its heartfelt sympathy to all the affected families and communities grappling with the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The society also disclosed that its members are actively collaborating with medical teams to provide essential healthcare services to affected children in these stricken communities.

In unity with the calls for support made by the Ghana Medical Association and other organizations engaged in relief efforts, the Paediatric Society of Ghana urged corporate entities and development partners to contribute to and support the ongoing relief endeavours.



How to support Citi FM/TV relief support campaign

Donate relief items: For your convenience, Citi FM has established a dedicated collection point at its Adabraka office in Accra to receive the relief items. Citi FM is located behind the Adabraka Police Station in Accra.

Items needed include:

Water (sachet & bottled)

Food (canned or bagged)

Mattresses

Blankets

Toiletries & detergents

Medical Supplies

Mobile Money transfer: Additionally, you can make monetary contributions via MoMo number: 0550900006 (Omni Media), with reference to “Flood support” or via debit/credit card by clicking here.

Spread the news: You can also share this information with your friends and family to contribute to helping the victims affected by the dam spillage.

For enquiries call: 0550900006