The Elohim Theological College and Seminary, an affiliate of Apostolic University (USA), has conferred an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree on the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Afram Plains North Constituency, Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah.

Ms. Mensah was recognized for her immense contributions to the Eastern region.

The Afram Plains North Constituency MP serves as a member of the Gender and Children as well as the Health Committees of Parliament.

In her appreciation speech, she indicated that “receiving this prestigious recognition is not merely a personal achievement; it is a testament to the collective efforts of individuals who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of society. I am humbled to be counted among the remarkable individuals honored as Doctors of Humane Letters.”

“The journey to this distinguished title has not been solitary. I owe a debt of gratitude to the academic community, our mentors, and the institutions that have nurtured my dreams and ambitions. Their guidance and unwavering commitment to education and human values have brought me to this significant moment.”

Ms. Mensah therefore extended her appreciation to the Elohim Theological College and Seminary for its discerning judgment in conferring this distinction upon her.

This honor is not merely a title but a symbol of our shared responsibility to uphold the values of compassion, empathy, and the greater good. It serves as a reminder to continue our dedication to being impartial and compassionate to create a humane world.

She used the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to strive to achieve a humane world with utmost respect and dedication, as it is a torch that lights our way as we continue to champion the cause of humanity and knowledge.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to each of you for being here tonight, for your unwavering support, and for being a part of this wonderful journey. Together, we can strive for a brighter and more charitable future,” she added.