The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) has served notice that it will begin enforcing the law mandating private schools to register and be licensed for operations from January 2024.

Section 98 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023) mandates all pre-tertiary education institutions to register and be licensed within six months of the Act coming into force.

In an interview with Citi News, the Inspector-General of the Authority, Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu, indicated that the time for enforcement has come after months of engagement with stakeholders.

“The law mandating us to register and license all pre-tertiary schools in Ghana came into effect on August 26, 2020. Since then, we have conducted extensive stakeholder engagement and training to help schools understand the components of the law and what it requires of them,” she said.

“We at NaSIA believe that we have given schools enough time. It has been three years for schools to understand and comply with the law. Therefore, starting January 2024, we plan to enforce the law. If you are a private school that has not acquired a license from us to operate, you are in violation of the law.”