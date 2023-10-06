A fuel tanker caught fire at Ayensukrom No.2, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The incident occurred around 9:45 AM, according to Francis Abeiku Yankah, the NADMO Director.

Yankah told CitiNewsroom that the fire started when the tanker’s dashboard caught fire after the tanker hit a speed ramp. The driver of the tanker was able to escape unharmed and alert residents in the nearby town to seek shelter in a nearby village.

The driver safely parked the tanker, which was carrying diesel. Residents offered water to quench the fire before officials from the fire service showed up.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after about two hours, but not before it had caused significant damage to the tanker.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the fire caused a major disruption to traffic in the area.

The road was closed for several hours while the firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.