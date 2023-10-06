Human rights organization Amnesty International-Ghana is appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to initiate the commutation of the death sentences of current inmates to prison terms.

The appeal comes after Parliament passed the Criminal Offenses Amendment Act 2022 in July of this year, which effectively replaced the death penalty with a life sentence. President Akufo-Addo assented to the bill in August 2023.

Speaking at an event leading up to the World Day Against the Death Penalty, Amnesty International’s Country Director, Genevieve Partington, called for the commutation of the sentences of inmates on death row, as the death penalty is now prohibited by law.

“The battle of course is not entirely won, as there’s more work to be done. We would like to humbly appeal to President Akufo-Addo to commute the death sentences of all prisoners on death row to prison terms. He has already assented to the Bill, which is good news. But, I believe commuting death sentences to prison terms would improve Ghana’s international reputation and standing in the global community. It would also help to maintain consistency in our legal system, which values the preservation of human rights. It would also allow for the rehabilitation and personal growth of inmates.”

“We are also appealing to the government to ensure that Ghana accedes to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aiming at the abolition of the death penalty.”