Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two persons in connection with the death of a 27-year-old young man who was allegedly stabbed by unidentified persons at Tafo-Pankrono in the Ashanti Region.

Owusu Banahene died on Wednesday, October 18, upon arrival at the hospital after he was found lying close to a public toilet in the area.

Although police are investigating the exact cause of his death, the deceased’s relatives suspect the incident is connected to an age-old conflict between rival youth of Adabraka and Pankrono.

The death of the 27-year-old who had planned to return abroad on Friday has sparked outrage in the Pankrono community.

Brother of the deceased, Anokye Clinton wants the police to expedite the investigation and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

There has, however, been a heavy police deployment with intensified patrols to avert a possible reprisal.

“It’s the youth who have been having problems with Pankrono. They always come here, either to steal or fight. If something happens, they don’t know how to resolve their issue. They always come and fight, and it has been going on for centuries, when they come, and we call the police, they come to arrest the person, and the next day the person is walking freely.

“We will not let it slide unless one of them dies too, the deceased was set to travel today to Canada, and every documentation was ready. And the next day, you guys just stabbed him. I was called that someone has stabbed him to death over area fight,” he narrated.

He added, “I expect the police to arrest anyone involved or else actions that do not concern the police will take place. We will not sit down and allow our brother to be murdered just like that, if they don’t arrest all of them, action will be taken”.