The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman of the Odododiodio constituency, Paul Obli Laryea, has cautioned parliamentary candidate aspirants of the constituency to put their supporters in order to avert the recurrence of the violence that took place during their vetting last Friday.

His plea follows the storming of the NDC regional party office in South La by some alleged NDC thugs during the vetting of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency, vandalizing properties and assaulting a Citi FM/TV journalist in the process.

The vetting of the parliamentary candidate hopefuls was disrupted by violence when members of one of the candidates’ camps destroyed party properties, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

The chaos occurred at the regional party office in South La, where three individuals, Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang, were facing the committee in the hope of succeeding the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election.

A Citi TV and Citi FM journalist, Akosua Otchere, was attacked in the process, leading to her suffering physical harm and the forcible seizure of her mobile phone.

Hence, in a Citi News interview, Mr. Laryea stressed the need for these aspirants to speak to their supporters to behave and urge them to remain united to enable the party to win the 2024 elections as it had envisioned.

“We are all crying that we want to come to power in 2024. We want to win an election. I am begging them, everybody has his choice and nobody will say anything about that. We are one NDC, so I am pleading with all the aspirants, they can talk to their supporters to behave well. If they were able to talk to their supporters at the regional office, this thing would not have happened. But they did not do that and the situation went on like that.”

“But I am pleading with them again to talk to all their supporters to cease fire so that we concentrate on our agenda and win the 2024 elections,” he stated.