Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested the chief of New Akrofuom in the Adansi Asokwa district for allegedly attempting to sodomize a 17-year-old boy.

According to eyewitnesses, the traditional leader of the community reportedly entered the young boy’s room with the intention of engaging in the act with him, but the young boy alerted other community members.

Sensing danger, the chief fled the scene and the community members went to his residence and attempted to lynch him.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, October 23.

Police officers later arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Emmanuel Achirem, the assembly member for the New Akrofuom electoral area, confirmed the incident to Citi News and disclosed that the chief had previously been accused of similar misconduct.