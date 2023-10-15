Citi FM/TV’s correspondent, Mohammed Aminu Alabira, received a prestigious honour at the Ghana Journalists Association Regional Awards ceremony on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Tamale. He was recognized as the recipient of the Best Peace and Security category award for the region.

This event marked the 3rd edition of the Northern regional branch of the GJA awards, a platform that celebrates the hard work and dedication of journalists in the region who have made a significant impact on communities through their storytelling.

Mohammed Alabira, known for his reports covering the Eastern corridor and the North East Region, consistently highlights issues affecting rural communities in his region.

The award-winning report that earned him the title of Best Peace and Conflict Sensitive Reporter was titled “Dagbon Overlord Calls for Thorough Investigation into Zocholi Killings.”

During the awards ceremony, Mr Alabira graciously dedicated his award to the entire team at Citi FM/TV, recognizing the invaluable platform and guidance provided by the team that enabled him to achieve this recognition.

“I want to say it’s a team award for Citi News. They have given me the platform to be able to win this. I have always been given guidance, encouragement, and support from the Newsroom, most especially from OJ, as he’s affectionately called. I want to say a very big thank you to Team Citi for the award,” he remarked.

In addition to Alabira’s recognition, Mohammed Fugu of the Daily Graphic clinched the Best Regional Journalist award for the second consecutive year.

The National President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, emphasized the challenges faced by journalists and called for a collaborative effort from all stakeholders.

He also strongly condemned the recent attack on Citinews reporter, Akosua, at the NDC party office, urging the security services to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The third edition of the Awards was held under the theme: “Promoting Responsible Behavior to Protect the Environment: The Role of the Media.”

During the ceremony, deserving journalists were celebrated and awarded in various categories, including Environmental Reporting, Development Journalism in Furthering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education, Mental Health, Tourism and Culture, Disability and Sports Reporting.

The rest are Agriculture, Health, Road Safety, Peace and Conflict Sensitive Reporting, and the Regional Journalist of the Year.