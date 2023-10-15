In an international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the Ghanaian national football team, known as the Black Stars, suffered a defeat at the hands of the Mexican team with a score of 0-2.

Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven opened the scoring in the 57th minute, followed by Antuna’s goal in the 72nd minute.

Ghana began the game with a defensive formation consisting of a three-back setup, with Stephan Ambrosius, Nicholas Opoku, and Joseph Aidoo.

Thomas Partey and Elisha Owusu formed the midfield partnership. Upfront, Antoine Semenyo led the attack, with Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Paintsil on the wings, while Kingsley Schindler and Gideon Mensah played as wingbacks.

The Black Stars had a promising start to the match, but a 14th-minute cross from Joseph Paintsil went untouched and out of play. In the 27th minute, Ghana was forced to make a substitution when Joseph Aidoo was replaced by Alidu Seidu due to a suspected ligament injury.

Although Ghana displayed composure at the back and controlled significant moments in the game, they lacked the necessary firepower in the forward line to capitalize on opportunities. Salis Abdul Samed replaced Thomas Partey after the break, but Mexico pressed aggressively, with Hirving Lozano scoring in the 57th minute from a well-placed pass from midfield.

On the hour mark, Head Coach Chris Hughton made several substitutions, bringing in Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Inaki Williams for Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Paintsil, and Antoine Semenyo.

Mexico extended their lead in the 72nd minute through Antuna Romero, who skillfully controlled a pass from midfield before slotting the ball past Ghana’s goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Ghana made efforts to change the course of the game by pushing more players forward, but Mexico held their ground, securing their fourth consecutive victory over Ghana.

The result also marked the first loss for Chris Hughton as head coach, following two wins and two draws in his last four games, with the most recent victory being against Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will face the United States of America at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in their next match.