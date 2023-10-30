The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, is demanding compensation for residents who suffered alleged military brutalities on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Reports indicate that some military men stormed Garu in a dawn raid and assaulted residents in the process.

The Ghana Armed Forces has justified the attacks, accusing irate youth of the area of first attacking national security operatives, which led to the raid.

However, several images circulating on social media after the incident show whip marks on bodies, punched and swollen faces, among other injuries.

Speaking to Citi News on the incident, the Garu MP urged the government to not only conduct a thorough investigation into the matter but also ensure that victims are adequately compensated.

“All these are things the government needs to investigate and come out with a good report on, and possibly compensate the victims for the injuries they have suffered. They should take care of their bills,” Akuka told Citi News.