FBNBank Ghana has announced this year’s edition of its annual Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) Week, which starts on Monday, October 23, and ends on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The annual event, which is the foundation of the bank’s community engagement efforts, is poised to make an impact on the local communities. The CR&S Week is a Group wide initiative that includes FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Senegal, FirstBank Nigeria, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank Guinea and FirstBank DRC under the theme, “Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK) – A Way of Life.”

Corporate Responsibility is one of the bank’s core values and the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week is a way for the Bank to give back to the communities. It also serves as a platform for employees to come together in support of various initiatives that foster community development. As part of the celebrations, the bank will make some donations to some selected institutions in the country.

Speaking about the celebrations, Victor Yaw Asante, FBNBank Ghana Managing Director/CEO said, “Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Week is a time when we come together as a bank to not only fulfil our CR&S responsibility but to try and make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. We are excited about this positive impact we can create, and above all, we put our stakeholders at the heart of what we do.”

FBNBank Ghana over the years, FBNBank Ghana has remained committed to the social, economic, and environmental wellbeing of its stakeholders and has engaged in a sustained campaign to deliver benefits to its community, people, and economy through programmes and initiatives in community support. The Bank over the years through its annual CR&S Week celebration, has focused on the areas of education, health, and empowering people.

FBNBank has in its 27 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole particularly the Customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 127 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has twenty-four (24) branches, four (4) service points and a network of agents across the country with over 600 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking service to the individuals and businesses in Ghana.