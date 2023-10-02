As a means of offering customers variety, excitement, and rewards, FBNBank Ghana has launched an exciting campaign dubbed the ‘Akye Deposit and Win Promotion’.

The promotion which was launched last Wednesday at the Bank’s Lapaz Branch was well attended by customers, clients, staff and management of the Bank.

The Akye Deposit and Win Promotion, stylised as ‘Akye Promotion’ is a play on the local word ‘Akye’ which represents excitement, success and winning. The name was adopted by the Bank as the name for the campaign due to its popularity as a commonly used slang and also because it is often used as a catchphrase by renowned music artiste, Samini who is the Brand Ambassador of the Bank and also doubles as the face of the promo.

The prize-packed promotion which will be running for the next six-months will entail two draws with the first being in December 2023 to reward lucky customers who have qualified within the period of the promotion. Customers who have qualified stand a chance of winning Soundbars, Smart TVs, Cookers, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners and other exciting prizes. The second draw which is also the grand draw is scheduled for April 2024 will see lucky customers going home with a mega prize pack of a Cooker, Washing Machine, Smart TV and a Freezer.

Customers including new account holders who wish to participate in the promotion, simply have to open a savings or current account with a minimum deposit of GHS500.00 and the money will be placed in a special account which will earn the customer a 5 percent interest rate per annum, over the promotion period. Customers must also note that among the terms and conditions of the promotion, there must be no withdrawals from the account over the course of the promotion so as to stand the chance of winning prizes in the two draws.

Head of Retail Banking at FBNBank, Mr. Allen Quaye underscored the relevance of the promotion as a means of driving loyalty, awareness, and deposit mobilisation but more importantly as a medium to reward existing, new and potential customers of the Bank. He added that, “with the promotion, the Bank is looking to add new customers to join the happy family of FBNBank, where they will enjoy a bouquet of services ranging from sound financial advice, attractive interest rates on deposits, tailored customer products and services and last but not the least, superior customer service.”

The ‘Akye Promotion’ will run on the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) Caritas platform.

Commenting on the promotion, the MD/CEO of FBNBank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante encouraged customers of the Bank to take advantage of the promotion to reward themselves with the amazing prizes up for grabs. Mr. Asante highlighted the Bank’s commitment in offering variety and excitement especially on the back of the successful ‘To Qatar We Go Promotion’ organised by the Bank which sent three lucky customers to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year with several other customers winning fantastic prizes. With this background, he re-emphasised the Bank’s commitment to placing the customer first.