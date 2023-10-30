The Ghana Bar Association has expressed their satisfaction over a stakeholder meeting with the leadership of the Police Service.

According to the President of the Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the Bar is pleased with the invitation of the Inspector-General of Police since it’s their first-ever meeting with the Police hierarchy.

Speaking at the meeting which was held at the Police headquarters on Monday, Mr Acheampong Boafo said the bar has taken notice of the various changes in the police service under the leadership of Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He said the IGP has worked to improve the image of the police service.

“As IGP, you have lifted the image of the Police Service. This is the first time the police service is meeting with the BAR. It is illustrious to the country,” he said.

He also commended the IGP for the Police TV initiative which commenced under the current leadership of the police.

On his part, the IGP said the Police is determined to improve relations with the public and all key stakeholders.

He reiterated that the Police is ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure enhanced policing in the country.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare assured the Bar Association that the Police has put in place adequate measures to ensure an incident-free Christmas as the year comes to a close.

As part of the stakeholder engagement, the leadership of the police has met with Muslim and Christian leaders, GPRTU, TUC and members of the creative arts industry.