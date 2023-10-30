The Volta River Authority (VRA), has initiated a major disinfection and fumigation exercise in communities affected by the controlled spill of the Akosombo Dam.

The disinfection exercise began in Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, since it has the highest concentration of affected people.

The VRA’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Ing. Kwame Osei Mensah Darkwa, emphasised the VRA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and habitability of homes, public spaces, and the entire community following the floods.

“The VRA contracted Zoomlion to carry out the fumigation and decontamination exercises in the areas where the water has receded significantly to make it safe for habitation again. So essentially we have the assembly represented by the safety officer, a representative from the traditional council, a Chief Executive and the intention is to go to the areas we’ve inspected and we want them to be dry for them to start some form of decontamination of the place.”

Asked whether all other districts affected by the flooding would also be fumigated, Ing. Dankwa said “Of course, when it becomes necessary. So we are looking at it, for today our intention is to tackle the Mepe area.”

The District Chief Executive of the North Tongu Assembly, Divine Osborne Fenu, commended the VRA for its prompt disinfection exercise. He expressed contentment with the Authority’s consistent and quick response to the plight of the affected victims.

He, however, urged residents to await the completion of the fumigation exercise before returning to their homes.

“We are appealing to all of them to remain calm, to stay where they are currently. Until those places are fumigated and the structural engineering inspection is done to ensure that the buildings are safe before they move in.”