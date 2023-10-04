The European Union (EU) and the Government of Ghana celebrated a significant milestone today with the inauguration of 224 on-farm housing units on the plantation of Golden Exotic Limited (GEL), Kasunya/Asutsuare in the Shai Osoduku District of the Greater Accra Region.

These newly constructed housing units are equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable living for farmers and their families. The houses have been designed with a focus on their functionality and sustainability.

The housing compound is equipped with feature energy-efficient electricity systems, a water treatment plant and a community centre.

The project is part of the broader Banana Accompanying Measures Programme, which prioritized the development of the agricultural sector while enhancing social welfare within the farming community.

Access to decent and affordable housing plays a crucial role in creating a conducive environment for farmers to thrive and contribute effectively to the agricultural sector. By providing farmers with these housing units, the Banana Accompanying Measures Programme aimed to address the pressing issue of rural poverty and homelessness within the farming community.

Vice President of Compagnie Fruitiere in Ghana (Parent company of Golden Exotics Limited) Mr. Olivier CHASSANG, said “This is a major milestone in the social development of the company and a great example of international cooperation”.

European Union Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Irchad Razaaly, highlighted the significance of the partnership in empowering local communities: “These housing units are a testament to our commitment to uplifting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector. They will not only provide a safe and comfortable space for the farmers but also enable them to lead better lives.”

He added that “The Banana Accompanying Measures support the competitiveness of the Ghanaian Banana export sector while ensuring its environmental and socio-economic sustainability in the long run.”

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, expressed gratitude towards the European Union’s support and emphasized the program’s transformative impact.

“We are proud to have collaborated with the European Union in realizing this important project. The housing units will unlock potential and enhance the agricultural productivity of the farmers. This is an embodiment of the shared vision for rural development and poverty reduction, which lies at the core of our collaboration.”

The completion of the 224 housing units under the Banana Accompanying Measures marks a long-awaited yet significant milestone in the journey towards creating a thriving farming community in Ghana.

The European Union and the Government of Ghana look forward to continuing their fruitful partnership to further empower farmers, contribute to sustainable rural development, and improve the overall quality of life in the agricultural sector.