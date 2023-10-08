The Ministry of Information has condemned attacks on the studio of United Television (UTV) by some people alleged to be members of the NPP.

“The Ministry condemns in no uncertain terms any unauthorized entry into media organizations in protest at media content or interference with media work. The right to free expression and the freedom of the media are key pillars of our democracy and must be fiercely protected,” it said.

The Ministry in a statement issued on Sunday said it made a report to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to intervene in the incident on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

According to the Ministry, this followed reports to its Media Monitoring Center that a group of persons had entered UTV’s studios, allegedly without authorization, to express displeasure at the content of a live TV Programme.

“The police subsequently arrested 16 persons at the premises of UTV, and investigations are currently ongoing. The Ministry stands with the police and the courts in the conduct of their duties,” it added.