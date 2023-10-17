Peter Mac Manu, a former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the Party can change the fortunes of Ghana in 12 months.

“Twelve months from now is enough for the NPP to change the fortunes of the nation for the better,” Mr. Mac Manu, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview, at Peduase, Eastern Region.

He said most sectors of the economy were gradually overcoming the shocks that beset the country recently and expressed optimism that things would get better ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Mr Manu said the Cedi was doing quite well and areas such as education, health, infrastructural development and industrialisation had seen significant improvement.

The former NPP National Chairman, also the Chairman of Cocobod, was optimistic about the Party’s chances of living up to its agenda of ‘breaking the eight’ in next year’s elections.

He urged the rank and file of the NPP to bury their differences and focus on the task ahead.

Mr Manu asked them to be vociferous in telling the masses what the Party had done to transform Ghana.