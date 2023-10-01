A spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman believes the supposed disdain for the former Trade and Industry Minister, by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party, has existed for about 15 years now.

Mr. Buckman added that an announcement by the NPP in 2008 after the primaries that Alan had travelled out of Ghana when he was in the country confirms the decision that the NPP had always wanted Alan out of the party.

“One particular issue that came up and really shook my heart was the one that happened in 2008. After Alan Kyerematen conceded defeat to Akufo-Addo, he was in his office. An announcement was made on TV that he had travelled out of Ghana, and it surprised him because he was right in Ghana at the time. The MC for the programme announced that Alan was not in Ghana when he was in Ghana.”

“The announcement during the campaign launch of the party that he was not in Ghana when he was in Ghana meant the party did not want him.”

He also alleged that he was unfairly disqualified when he attempted to become a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the party because of his close ties to Mr. Kyerematen during the 2007 presidential primaries.

“I was supporting Alan during the 2007 primaries and also vying to become an MP and the party disqualified me and the letter confirming my disqualification said I was disqualified over some reasons that could not be stated and the reason that it could be is my support for Alan during the primaries.”

Mr. Kyerematen in a shocking turn of events on Monday, September 25 announced his resignation from the NPP to form the Movement for Change to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.