State bank, GCB has once again proven to be a force to reckon with in the corporate sporting arena as its tagline suggests, “…your bank for life,” as it has once again been declared the ultimate company of the year at the 2023 edition of the Citi Business Olympics.

This is the fourth time in a roll the bank has come top of the annual biggest corporate sporting event put together by Citi TV with support from Citi FM.

GCB Bank took home four gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals while Alisa Hotel grabbed a total of seven medals.



This comprised three gold medals, one silver and three bronze medals followed by PayAngel Ghana who grabbed six medals.

MTN Ghana directly followed with a total of five medals.

The Ultimate CEO’s challenge was won by the Chief Executive Office of Donewell Insurance Ltd.



This year’s Citi Business Olympics was held at the Eden Heights Sports Complex, Weija on Saturday.

The Citi Business Olympics 2023 was powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM. And proudly sponsored by Lozaty Lozenges from Unicom Chemist Ltd., EK Brand Consult, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Hollard Insurance, Voltic Ghana Ltd, FanYogo, Yango and Universal Motors.