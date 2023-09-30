The campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has rejected claims that they attempted to get Kennedy Agyepong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to accept to be Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 polls.

Mr. Agyepong told supporters of the NPP at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi that the Vice president’s campaign team attempted to bribe him to accept the offer, but he refused.

The Vice President’s campaign team in a swift response said at no point was Mr. Agyepong approached “for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for the same.”

The campaign team in a statement signed by the Vice President’s spokesperson, Gideon Boako, also denied allegations that Dr. Bawumia is collapsing the NPP through intimidation.

Below is the full statement.

For Immediate Release

Saturday, 30th September 2023

Bawumia Campaign Team has not approached Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for Running Mate Position

The Bawumia campaign team has noticed with grave concern news report by Citinewsroom.com and other media outlets in which the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is alleged to have indicated that some members of the Bawumia Campaign team attempted to bribe him to step down and be made the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the Bawumia Campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for the same.

It is also not true as alleged by Kennedy Agyapong that Dr. Bawumia is collapsing the party through intimidation. The unity of our party has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia. It is in light of such concern that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks. His strategy has been to persuade delegates to support his bid. This he does, by laying his vision for the party and country.

As we have always maintained, the contest for flagbearer in the NPP is an internal one, and all actors, particularly the aspirants must be guided by the core values of the NPP, which include but are not limited to truth, decorum, and respect for one another.

Thank you.

— Signed —

Gideon Boako, Ph.D

Spokesperson