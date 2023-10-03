The Patriotic Intellectuals of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed their surprise at Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party and have called on party communicators to be measured in their pronouncements on his resignation.

Addressing a press conference in Takoradi following the brouhaha that has ensued since Kyerematen’s resignation, the Chairman of the Takoradi Technical University branch of the Patriotic Intellectuals, Michael Asare Appiah, said that they respect his decision and cautioned party commentators to spend their energies on salvaging the party and not destroying it further.

“We wish to bemoan the decision of Alan Kyerematen, who was a stalwart of the NPP, to resign and contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election. Even though we are saddened by his decision, we respect it. We admonish all members of the NPP, especially party communicators, to be magnanimous with their reaction towards him and spend their time defending the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government,” he advised.

Michael Appiah also acknowledged the NPP leadership’s good intentions to get the party to win the next election and charged them to fast-track steps to address concerns that arose from the super-delegates conference to enable a peaceful November 4th Presidential Primaries as well as party unity.

“We encourage them to hasten their pace in addressing all other outstanding issues pertaining to the super-delegates election. We also wish to admonish all parties involved in the election to continue to hold the party’s image in high esteem, and to be profoundly measured in their public pronouncements and in their engagements with party delegates during their campaigns. They must conduct themselves in ways that would bring honour, rather than humiliation, to the party.”

“It is worthy to mention that, to be victorious in the 2024 general elections, we must work together as a family to accomplish our superior goal of being the first political party to break the 8 under the 1992 constitutional dispensation,” he advised.

As a way of achieving the all-important unity in the NPP, the TTU branch of the Patriotic Intellectuals encouraged the rank and file of the party to embrace supporters of Allan Kyeremanteng into the fold for the sake of the party.

“We want to use this opportunity to commend the supporters of Mr. Alan Kyerematen who for party unity and the believe to break the 8 have thrown their support for one candidate or the other. We urge others who are yet to decide to as a matter of necessity do so in the interest of the great NPP and the Osono family. Further to this, we admonish all party members to treat all former supporters of Mr. Kyerematen (i.e., who chose to stay with the NPP) with all the dignity and respect deserving of bona fide members of the NPP,” he appealed.

He further urged all government appointees and high-ranking party officials to be responsive and closer to attend to the concerns of the grassroots party members, to bring back the tenacity with which the 2016 election campaign was conducted.

The Patriotic Intellectuals on their part also reassured of their commitment to defend the core values and achievements of the ruling party and government as well as support the party in the area of media communications and research towards a win in 2024.