Management and staff of Citi TV and Citi FM are currently in some communities in the Volta Region that were hard-hit by the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo dam, donating relief items to the residents.

Two trucks–one carrying sachet water and the other carrying various relief items– got stuck on the road linking Adzake and Agbeve towns in the South Tongu district in the Volta Region.

The road, which was already in a deplorable condition, has become worse due to the flooding situation in the area.

The goods were gradually offloaded onto other trucks and conveyed to the communities.

The items were from enormous donations from listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV.

This is the second time this week that the management and staff of Citi FM and Citi TV have donated relief items to affected communities.

Today, the team was to visit four different communities in the affected areas: Sokpoe, Agave Asidowhui, Aklamador, all in the Volta Region, and Mutukunya Island in the Dangme East district of the Greater Accra Region.

The spillage and #Relief4LowerVolta campaign

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam has unleashed widespread flooding, causing distress and displacing numerous residents downstream from their homes.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV began a campaign on Monday, October 16, 2023, dubbed #Relief4LowerVolta to collect relief items for the affected victims.

Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign have supported in cash and in-kind towards the campaign.

The management of Citi FM and Citi TV on Thursday, October 19, 2023, started donating relief items to people affected by the dam spillage.