ASA Savings and Loans as part of awareness campaign on breast cancer has sponsored a free screening for all traders and residents at the Nima and Achimota markets.

The CEO of the company, Mr

Mohammed Aourongjeb who graced the occasion was delighted with the participation from the women and reiterated the company’s commitment of given back to society through social interventions such free medical screenings, scholarships to brilliant but needy students, donations to orphanages, public schools and health facilities across the country.

Dr. Edwin Essel from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, who facilitated the education on breast cancer at both venues, took the participants through procedures for self- examination and advised them to report any irregularities they observe to the appropriate medical facility.

The Acting Chief Nursing Officer at Korle-Bu teaching hospital, Ms Regina Mireku disclosed that after the exercise, 120 women at Nima and 135 women at Achimota markets were screened. Out of the number, 15 women and 5 women from Nima and Achimota markets respectively, were referred for further mammogram for early detection.

The Area Managers of both localities, Mr Pope Neequaye and Emmanuel Osae Addo stated that this forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and urged the citizenry to adhere to healthy lifestyles.

Richard Nartey, the CSR Manager of the company said, this year’s theme is ‘Keeping her in the picture’ and the company is committed to sponsoring to getting about 4000 women across the country to be screened to avoid untimely deaths.