The one-week celebration of the late Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, is underway at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

The ceremony began in the early hours of Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the private residence of the former President.

Several high-profile dignitaries including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State and Independent Candidate, Alan Kyerematen, family and friends are all present at the solemn ceremony.

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18 after which she would be laid to rest on November 19, 2023.

The late Theresa Aba Kufuor had been a devoted companion of former President Kufuor throughout their 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region and a retired nurse and midwife.

Born on October 25, 1935, Theresa Aba Kufuor 87, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after her studies at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital in London.

She qualified as a state-certified midwife with a certificate in premature nursing.

She was the last born of her parents.