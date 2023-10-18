The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun replacing the ID cards of the constituents of Guan ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The constituency comprises the Santrokofi, Agbafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) towns, which were left out of the 2020 election following the creation of the new Oti Region.

This means that residents of SALL will have a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2024.

A Deputy Chair of the EC, Samuel Tettey, announced this at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.

“The commission wishes to inform the general public that it has started replacing the ID cards for voters in the Guan District from Tuesday, October 3 to Thursday, November 2. This has become necessary because in 2020, voters in the Guan District registered in the Jasikan District.”

“With the creation of the Guan District, the voter ID cards bearing the Jasikan District have been changed to reflect the code of the Guan District,” he stated.