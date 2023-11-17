Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has been benched ahead of Ghana’s clash against Madagascar.

Iñaki Williams starts on the wings with Antoine Semenyo with Paintsil and Osman Bukari dropping to the bench.

Richard Ofori makes a return to the Black Stars’ starting eleven, with Lawrence Ati Zigi dropping to the bench with Joseph Wollacott.

Daniel Amartey also makes a return after missing the last international.

Nicholas Opoku also gets the nod ahead of Kasim Nuhu, who also made a return to the team after a long absence.

The match kicks off at 4:00 pm with analysis and live commentary on 97.3 Citi FM.