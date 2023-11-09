Black Stars captain André Ayew has been included in Chris Hughton’s latest squad to face Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jojo Wollacott, Denis Odoi, Majeed Ashimeru, and Baba Idrissu are among other major returnees to the team after missing the previous call-ups.

Abdul Mumin, who has been flying high with Rayo Vallecano, has also been handed a return to the national team by Chris Hughton.

Chris Hughton has also taken the bold step to bring back Kasim Nuhu.

Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Hamid remain the only local players in the squad.

Ghana will take on Madagascar on November 17, 2023, before facing Comoros a few days later.