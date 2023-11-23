In a world full of opportunities, young minds often find themselves at the intersection of ambition and uncertainty.

They are eager to conquer their dreams but lack the means to do so. Recognizing the potential within the youth, Absa Bank Ghana has been on a journey to support young people with initiatives that are not only to empower the next generation of leaders but also to foster a brighter future for all.

Nurturing dreams and unlocking potential, Absa’s youth engagement initiatives reveal the bank’s commitment to fostering economic growth and social progress for young people which will certainly help to empower Africa’s tomorrow one story at a time.

Advancing Inclusive Finance

Absa Bank is dedicated to advancing inclusive finance among the youth. Through innovative programmes and strategic partnerships with organizations such as the Mastercard Foundation, the bank has been forging an inclusive financial ecosystem where every young individual has the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive.

The bank has supported and upskilled hundreds of MSME businesses under the Mastercard Foundation Young African Works (YAWs) programme by organizing a series of capacity-building SME clinics across the country reaching nearly 250 small businesses this year and providing financial support to accelerate their business growth.

Improving Education and Skills Development

Improving education outcomes is one of the critical social challenges in Africa today, and Absa is committed to supporting the country to address this challenge by enabling access to quality education.

To demonstrate its commitment to improving STEM education in Ghana, the bank has embarked on several initiatives aimed at nurturing talents for a brighter tomorrow. The bank has collaborated with the IPMC, an educational technology institution, to provide and equip hundreds of students with practical Amazon Web Service cloud computing skills and other soft skills to give them future-fit skills.

The bank has supported the promotion of the National Science and Maths Quiz for the last three years because it strongly believes in the gains that the study of STEM could deliver to the development of the country.

ReadytoWork Reaching More Young People

Global changes in the use of technology and the nature of work have urgent implications on how young people get prepared for the world of work. Employers are increasingly looking for people who are agile, flexible, adaptable, proactive, creative, and collaborative.

The Absa ReadytoWork programme is designed to provide young people with the needed skills that will help them transition smoothly from the lecture room to the world of work.

The programme supports students with tools that stimulate the development of work skills, people skills, Computational Skills, benchmarking skills, money skills, and entrepreneurial skills.

The monthly ReadytoWork webinars have reached 3.9 million young people, and over 4,000 students have been engaged during in-person sessions in their various educational institutions.

Absa Bank believes that the future looks more promising than ever for countless young minds, and investing in their dreams and aspirations will help to develop them into tomorrow’s leaders.