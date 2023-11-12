As part of activities to mark its 100th anniversary, Accra High School organized a homecoming for former students of the school on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The homecoming attracted former students from across the country and the diaspora.

They engaged in sporting activities such as oware, ludo, penalty shoot-out, tug of war, 50-meter race, draughts, and five-a-side football.

Clad in their beautiful centenary polo shirts, the past students also danced to beautiful musical tunes and shared fond memories, signalling a strong bond among them.

In an interview with Citi News, Evelyn Sagbli Nabia, Headmistress of Accra High School, said the homecoming meant a lot to the school as it allowed all old students to reunite.

“First of all, we have a lot of old students who say since they completed the school they have never come back. Their coming here will let them see the development that has taken place ever since they left the school. Others have also contributed massively to the development of the school but have never really come to see what their money has been used for. So they are coming back today would enable them to also see the extent to which the money they have contributed has gone,” she said.

“The school has a lot of needs. It also offers a good opportunity to expose them to the other needs of the school. So that as they go back, they can think of how to support the school to go beyond where we are now,” she added.

Ms. Nabia also used the opportunity to congratulate all students of the school and urged them to see the anniversary as the beginning of a new chapter.

“100 years is the end of a chapter of a school or an institution. However, it’s also the beginning of a new chapter, so as stakeholders, let us come together to reopen a better and stronger chapter for our school to a new level as far as education in Ghana is concerned,” she added.

National President of the Old Students Association of Accra High School, Edmund Kofi Duffour Addae, challenged present students of the school to look up to them and be motivated that they would also be able to achieve their goals.

“We all sat here…Don’t look at the teacher and don’t look at the headmistress and don’t look at this school. It’s about you and where you’re coming from,” he said.

Other anniversary activities

The school is scheduled to have its grand durbar and speech and prize-giving day next Saturday, November 18, 2023.

It also held its Founders’ Day celebration on Thursday, August 17, 2023, as part of its centenary anniversary activities.

The event was held on the school campus and was attended by hundreds of old and current students, as well as management and staff.

The school has four houses: Glover-Addo (yellow), Roberts (blue), Nanka Bruce (green), and Buckman (red).