The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has called on the majority and minority groups in Parliament to avoid politicizing debates on the 2024 budget and financial statement and instead focus on programs and projects that would help improve the livelihood of the people of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the presentation of the budget by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in Parliament on Wednesday, Twum Barimah described the budget as one that would promote economic stability and growth.

He said the budget has been developed to bring relief to the people of Ghana and would propel economic growth and infrastructural development.

“When you look at the budget carefully, you realize that the government did not introduce new taxes. Besides, some old taxes were removed, as captured in the budget, and some contracts have also been flagged and are being reviewed to help the country save resources,” he stated.

The Legislator from Dormaa East added that “in the budget, the government has secured funds to construct the La General hospital. Let me emphasize that this budget will not bring major challenges in its implementation, which is good. This clearly shows that the country is moving forward, and I want the minority and the majority members of Parliament to discuss this budget dispassionately, devoid of politics.”