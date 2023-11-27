The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the killing of two persons in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Driver Razak Abdul Rahman, 43, and Haruna Idrisu, 31, a driver’s mate, were killed following the incident on Monday morning.

“I also equally condemn the infliction of gunshot wounds on the persons of (1) Musah Salifu (aged 50 years) and (2) Majed Moryure (23 years),” the lawmaker stated in a press release on Monday, November 27.

According to Ayariga, a blue-white Youtang Buss was attacked Monday morning around 5:30 am just right in front of the veterinary services office in Bawku.

The driver was reportedly shot which led to the car crashing against a tree. The car was later set ablaze after the security left the scene of the attack.

Albert Nimora (26 years) who was also on board the bus was, however, not injured.

In a statement, Ayariga said “I condemn this action which has the tendency to derail the improving security situation in Bawku. My condolences go to the bereaved families. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery. The security agencies are urged to maintain their vigilance in the municipality.”