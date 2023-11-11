The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, has criticized the former president and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for announcing a nationwide “thank you” tour.

Mahama announced the tour on November 3, saying that it was aimed at boosting the party’s prospects for victory in 2024 through “collective effort, unity, and national cohesion.”

However, Nana B, in a Facebook post, said that Mahama’s decision to embark on the tour now was motivated by fear and panic after the NPP elected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer.

He also accused Mahama of stealing the hashtag #BuildingGhana for his tour.

“Former President John Dramani Mahama all this while, almost 7 months after emerging as the NDC’s flag bearer for the 2024 elections, he has not even seen the need to embark on a nationwide ‘thank you’ tour to express his gratitude to NDC delegates who gave him the mandate to lead their party. In fact, he has not even stepped foot outside Accra.

“John Mahama in 2016 swore that ‘Dr Bawumia would never be made a flagbearer of NPP because he is a Northerner’,” Nana B wrote. “Today his biggest nemesis has happened leaving him and the NDC very worried and confused.”

Nana B concluded his post by saying that Mahama and the NDC should brace themselves for the days ahead, as Bawumia and a united NPP would be coming “like ‘kakai.”