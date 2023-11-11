Self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale has been ordered by an Accra High Court to pay $120,000 plus damages to Maverick City Entertainment, the organisers of the Wildaland Festival.

The court led by her ladyship Afi Agbanu Kudomor ruled that Shatta Wale failed to perform at the festival in 2021 despite being paid in advance. This resulted in financial losses for the organisers.

In addition to the $120,000, the celebrated Dancehall artist is also ordered to pay interest on the sum at a rate of 5.5% from December 14, 2021, to the date of final payment.

This amounts to an additional $10, 892.47.